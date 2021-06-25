Mackie’s Trappings: Birthplace of a famous frontiersman Capt. Joseph R. Walker

The parents of the Walker family at Post Oak Springs set important goals for their children including that they attend the Presbyterian Church and become educated. Joseph Walker born 1757 in Virginia married Susan Willis born 1770 in Virginia. They had two or three children by the time the Walker family migrated to Tennessee with his brothers Samuel and John to live at Post Oak Springs where they are buried in the Post Oak Burying Ground. Their father Samuel is also buried there. After the War of 1812 many members of these families migrated west to Missouri.