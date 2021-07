(Nouveau Electric Records) “Creole House Dance” is a new recording of sounds from a century ago. Lost Bayou Ramblers’ fiddler Louis Michot, founder of Nouveau Electric Records, and zydeco musician Corey Ledet interviewed and recorded music by Willie Durisseau in 2019. The Creole fiddler died later that year at the age or 101. Durisseau was born in Mallet, Louisiana, and he and his brothers learned to make their own fiddles and bows, which is briefly touched on in the track “Willie’s Zydeco.” In the 1930s and early ’40s, Durisseau played Creole music at house parties. His family and community were affected by World War II and migration to Texas, and the gatherings were rare afterward. Creole la la music later became the foundation of zydeco. In 2017, family members gave Durisseau a new fiddle, and he started playing the old style of music.