Military Style Coaching Is a Great Fit for Employee Development

When I say “military-style-coaching” most of us think of R. Lee Ermey, the ferocious US Marine Corps Drill Sergeant, in the movie Full Metal Jacket as an example of a military coach. Ermey’s character was profane, demanding, and a picture of precision in basic military activities. He was not a picture of coaching. Fear and screaming are a way to teach basic military skills, but intimidation techniques rarely work as a path to develop higher leadership, initiative, and critical skill sets among employees.