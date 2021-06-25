Therapist Jennifer Bradford is passionate about helping women navigate their lives

Texas is well known for its unique and abundant wildlife. From the iconic nine-banded armadillo to the tiny Texas horned lizard, we share our state with lots of interesting critters. Especially the birds that not only Texas, but Southlake in particular. Our City falls in what is known as the Cross Timbers region of the state, which contains a distinct combination of prairies and forests – perfect for many types of birds to call home year-round or visit as they migrate. To learn more about the City’s unique avian life, we spoke to local ornithologist from the Southlake Ornithological Society, Dr. Ray Chancellor.