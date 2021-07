Despite the falling price of silver, Fortuna Silver looks headed for a big year thanks to a recent acquisition. Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) sank 20.1% in the month of June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With that drop, the silver mining stock gave up all of its gains from May and then some, and the stock isn't done just yet: It's already down about another 7% so far in July. The company's recent acquisition, even as silver prices got whacked, didn't go down well with the market.