Waukee, IA

Welcome to Waukee Middle School!

 17 days ago

I would like to welcome you to Waukee Middle School! This marks my fourth year in the Waukee Community School District. During the first three years, I served as the Assistant Principal at Waukee Middle School and transitioned into the Principal role for the 2019-20 school year at WMS. It is my 21st year in education and my eighth year as a building administrator. I spent 17 years at New Hampton Community Schools, with the last four as an administrator at the middle school level.

