MSHSL more than doubles activities fee
The Minnesota State High School League has more than doubled its registration fee for athletics and activities to $225 per activity. Rush City Activities Director Lee Rood said during the Rush City School Board meeting on June 17 that this was a significant increase for all schools who have been members of the MSHSL. The increase in the fee amount may be due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and state shutdown of last year.www.hometownsource.com