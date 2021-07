Mario Kart is one of the few spin-off franchises that might actually outshine the original franchise that started it all. Super Mario Bros. is easily the highlight of Nintendo, and their wide variety of spin-off games like Mario Golf, Super Mario Party, and Super Mario Galaxy all succeed on their own. However, Mario Kart is one of those series that can really shine off-screen as well as on-screen, and Mattel has made that come true with their Hot Wheels creations. Mattel was very kind enough to send us one of their truly incredible Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Track sets to check out, and this collectible deserves its spot in the winner's circle.