PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through June 12 - Sales

We’re almost halfway through the year, which means we are now nearing the all important Fall and Holiday seasons, which are the critical games shopping season, traditionally. This is also the crucial period where Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo stack their lineups for their platforms to maximize their appeal and get the bulk of their annual sales. A lot of the times, we get major first party games from all three in the second half of the year to have compelling exclusives to prompt shoppers to pick up their consoles.