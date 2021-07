Looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July? Here’s our guide to enjoying the 4th in the greater Wilmington area. 1. 4th of July Celebration at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park – Family festivities, delicious food, games, entertainment and best of all…fireworks! Come celebrate at the annual 4th of July Celebration sponsored by CityFest with your family and friends at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park from 2 – 9pm!