Steve Gold Just Set an Impressive NYC Real Estate Record

By Jenny Berg
bravotv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York, the agents have made big strides. Ryan Serhant has opened his own firm, Serhant, while spearheading a huge renovation on his Brooklyn townhouse. Tyler Whitman had one of his biggest sales to date with a condo dubbed "The Mansion." Fredrik Eklund has officially gone bicoastal. MDLNY rookie Kirsten Jordan planned an innovative open house that let her squeeze in a good workout while working on a fast sale. And Steve Gold has hit some major milestones of his own, both on and off camera.

