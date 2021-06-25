Steve Gold Just Set an Impressive NYC Real Estate Record
In Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York, the agents have made big strides. Ryan Serhant has opened his own firm, Serhant, while spearheading a huge renovation on his Brooklyn townhouse. Tyler Whitman had one of his biggest sales to date with a condo dubbed "The Mansion." Fredrik Eklund has officially gone bicoastal. MDLNY rookie Kirsten Jordan planned an innovative open house that let her squeeze in a good workout while working on a fast sale. And Steve Gold has hit some major milestones of his own, both on and off camera.www.bravotv.com