Steve Gold Just Set an Impressive NYC Real Estate Record

The arrival of July 1 marks the end of one of the most remarkable quarters in New York real estate history. Every week since February has seen more than 30 contracts signed at $4 million and over, the most extraordinary run since before the 2008 recession. And it’s not just, or even primarily, these larger units which are enjoying such popularity. There are multiple offers made on almost every well-priced home from $500,000 to $5 million in both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Days on market, historically averaging around 90 to 100, now stands closer to 60. Many newly listed properties don’t even last a week. All these statistics paint the picture of a local market starving for supply and vibrating with demand.