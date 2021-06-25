NWS Advises Caution When Dealing With Rain And Possible Flash Flooding

Effective: 2021-07-10 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Alexander County in southern Illinois Scott County in southeastern Missouri * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sikeston, Scott City, Chaffee, Oran, Benton, Morley, Kelso, Hay-Wood City, Thebes, Vanduser, Blodgett, Commerce and Lambert. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED