Dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell Discusses The Best Time To Throw Away Makeup

I had trouble falling asleep the first summer I went to sleepaway camp. After all my bravado driving away from the familiarity of home and my waving parents, it turns out that shacking up in the woods with a couple dozen strangers is... nerve wracking! I worried about warm water pranks and getting my period, missing whispered gossip and calling out for my crush in my sleep. But one thing that helped was this: after the lights were turned off, I’d take my fingernail and gently trace the outlines of my facial features, starting at my forehead, moving around my eyes to the bridge of my nose, down my nose to my lips, around my lips to my chin, across my jawline, back to my forehead. It was the same motion my grandma would make as she told me fairytales made up on the spot.