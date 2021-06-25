Cancel
Seafarms secures $90 million funding

thefishsite.com
 16 days ago

Seafarms Group has successfully raised $92.5 million – to help it build the largest shrimp farming operation in Australia. Seafarms aims to produce over 150,000 tonnes of tiger prawn (Penaeus monodon) a year at sites in the Northern Territory and Western Australia. The latest funding will enable the company to immediately commence construction of Seafarms’ Project Sea Dragon Stage 1a in northern Australia.

#Northern Australia#Western Australia#Seafarms Group
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Medical & Biotechcheddar.com

Antheia Secures $73M in Series B Funding

Antheia, a synthetic biology company working to develop plant-inspired medicine, has officially secured a fresh $73 million in Series B funding. The round, led by Viking Global Investors, will help further the company's goal to bring its first pharmaceutical compounds to market. for more on this, Christina Cmolke, CEO & Co-founder at Antheia joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

NewStore Locks Down $45 Million Funding Round

Omnichannel store solution provider NewStore said it received a “Series B-1” funding round totaling $45 million, which it will use “to fuel its go-to-market strategy, expand globally, speed product development and increase employee headcount.”. NewStore said in a statement the strategic investment “comes after the company saw significant global growth...
Businessaithority.com

DealShare Raises $ 144 Million in Fresh Round of Funding

· The funding was led by Tiger Global and was co-led led by WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation (a venture fund backed by ADQ, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital) & Z3Partners with participation from Partners of DST Global, Matrix Partners India, and Alteria Capital. · Total funding raised till...
Businessmartechseries.com

LitLingo Announces $7.5 Million Series A Funding Round

LitLingo, a real-time AI communication analytics platform, announced it has completed a $7.5M Series A funding round. The investment is led by Breyer Capital, joined by former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano, with participation from existing investors, including LiveOak Venture Partners, Clarke Nobiletti, and James Marsico. Now more than ever, an...
TravelTravel Weekly

Byway Travel secures £1.1 million investment

Slow-travel specialist Byway Travel has closed £1.1 million in investment to drive growth in its offer of sustainable, flight-free holidays. Funding has come from government agency Innovate UK through the form of a UK SMART grant, as well as Founders Factory and angel investors including founder of Viator and Rome2Rio, Rod Cuthbert, slow-travel expert Ed Gillespie, and former chair of Visit Britain, Christopher Rodrigues.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ShippyPro Secures $5 Million In Series A Funding From Five Elms Capital To Become The Only All-in-one Global Delivery Infrastructure For Ecommerce Companies

FLORENCE, Italy, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShippyPro, the leading provider of all-in-one shipping management software for global ecommerce merchants, today announced a $5 million funding round from Five Elms Capital. The Florence-based company has built a universal delivery technology that helps ecommerce brands increase delivery speed and efficiency, automate tracking and returns, and manage the complexity of cross-border shipping.
foodlogistics.com

RoadSync Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding

RoadSync has secured $30 million in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global. Current investors Base10 Partners, Hyde Park Venture Partners and new investor Gaingels also participated in the round. With the new funding, RoadSync aims to accelerate the development of its expanding product suite and recruit top talent in...
Businesssgbonline.com

Ridepanda Nets $3.75 Million In Funding

Online seller Ridepanda announced it received a combined $3.75 million in financing to support growth in e-bikes. New investors are Porsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Proeza Ventures, Moving Capital, Alumni Ventures Group, Lorimer Ventures, and Oyster Ventures. Existing investor General Catalyst included. “We are so fortunate to partner with mission-aligned...
Businessaithority.com

EchoNous Secures $60 Million In Funding From Kennedy Lewis Investment Management

Investment to Accelerate the Commercial Launch of Kosmos, EchoNous’ Handheld Point-of-Care Ultrasound Platform. EchoNous, the leader in portable AI-guided ultrasound tools and software, announced it has raised $60 million in funding from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management (“Kennedy Lewis”), a leading opportunistic credit manager with a strong track record of supporting innovative life sciences companies. The investment from Kennedy Lewis combines senior secured debt and equity and builds on the support of KKR, which has been EchoNous’ principal investor since 2015.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lia 27 Inc. Secures Seed Funding In $1.5 Million Valuation To Develop The Future Of AI

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. is happy to announce it has closed a seed round of funding from lead investor Ghost Protocol valuing the company at $1.5 Million. The funding caps off an exciting first 6 months for Lia 27 Inc. which has seen the company develop a loyal and expansive social media community since its launch out of stealth.
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

Cybersecurity firm secures additional funding, adds to board

Cloudrise, a cybersecurity company based in Grand Junction, has secured additional funding and added to its board of directors. Stormbreaker Ventures helped Clourside close the seed round of investment funding. Marc Nager, a partner at the Greater Colorado Venture Fund, joined the board of directors. “We are extremely excited to...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

ELYSIS: Additional $20 Million In Federal Funding

Start of construction of commercial-scale inert anode cells. ALMA, QC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eliminating all direct greenhouse gases from aluminium smelting has taken a major step forward today with the start of construction on the first commercial-scale prototype cells of ELYSIS' inert anode technology, at Rio Tinto's Alma smelter in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec.
Industrykitco.com

Australian Strategic Metals secures A$200M funding

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. The Toongi Deposit contains rare earths, zirconium, niobium and hafnium with reserves that support...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Mercuryo Raises $7.5 Million in a Series A Funding Round

Mercuryo, a London-based startup specializing in building cross-border payments network, announced on Monday that it had raised $7.5 million in a Series A round of funding. The maneuver was possible after Target Global, an International Venture Capital firm, headed the funding process. “The need for fast and efficient international payments,...
Businessfinextra.com

MeasureOne closes on an additional $3.2 million in funding

MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned data platform, today announced its newly expanded consumer-permissioned data platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering. Building on its expertise in bringing consumer-permissioned academic data, MeasureOne will now offer access to consumer-permissioned employment, income, and other consumer data types for any business that will benefit from a trusted, efficient and streamlined source for consumer information.
Educationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Funding: 15 million euros for the digitization of universities

The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is providing 15 million euros to continue the University Forum Digitization, which has been active since 2014. With this, the ministry wants to secure the continuation of the project, which is to promote the digitization of academic teaching by networking the German universities, until at least 2025.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Awarded $3.2 Million ARPA Funding

Falmouth was awarded $3.2 million in federal grant money under the American Rescue Plan Act. The act is a $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress in March to provide financial aid to families, governments, businesses, schools, nonprofits and others impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape Cod will be awarded more than $65 million in an effort to help communities to economically recover from COVID-19. The funding will come in the form of $41,308,098.91 in county funds for Barnstable County and a total of $24,468,362.37 for individual towns.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE And Investors Secure Approval For $39 Million Settlement

WWE and investors who say the company misled them about problems with business ties to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have secured final approval for a $39 million settlement. We noted back in late November 2020 that a SEC filing by WWE revealed that the company closed on a $39 million settlement for a class action lawsuit led by the Firefighters’ Pension System of the Kansas City, Missouri Trust. The suit, originally filed in March 2020, alleged that WWE executives deceived investors over their business dealings in Saudi Arabia, inflating the company stock and selling more than $280 million worth of shares at fraudulently inflated prices. The suit had been consolidated by six different law firms, and included multiple separate suits, including one filed by the City of Warren, Michigan Police & Fire Retirement System. It alleged that WWE officials failed to disclose how the expected business agreements with Saudi Arabia for Middle Eastern TV deal had not been consummated, but that by allowing investors to believe otherwise, the company had caused the stock to rise when it should not have.

