Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Has Concerns of Flooding Due To Weekend Rain

By Tommy Carroll
K102.5
K102.5
 15 days ago
Most of Michigan really needed this weekends rain but Kalamazoo already got a big dose of rain last weekend and this weekends rain could cause flooding. I have noticed my grass being August brown as of late and we are still just a few days away from July. The little bit of rain that I have go in the past week and been turning my grass to green with much less brown and by Tuesday I hope to have a green lawn again until the late July and early August browning.

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Kalamazoo County

Roundabouts are still trouble, but Drake may be just as dangerous. This roundup of Kalamazoo's most dangerous intersections might make you change your commute. The Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit has collected the data on where traffic crashes happen the most across the state. Zooming in on Kalamazoo County's most dangerous intersections, you'll recognize some of the usual suspects in the lineup. While the roundabout at Sprinkle Rd and Cork St surprisingly doesn't even make the top 5, it is clear that Drake Rd is dangerous.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

Fastest Police Car Isn’t a Car at All, and it’s Made in Michigan

There's a new sheriff in town: the Ford F-150. The new Police Responder is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle. Watch for it in your mirror this Fall. Squad cars have come a long way since the classic black and white sedans of The Blues Brothers and Smokey & the Bandit movies. It was the 1980s when the police began to add real sports cars to their squads of uniform Crown Vics and Chevy Caprices with the gumball on top and bull bar on front. Remember the first time you saw a Mustang lettered up and parked in the median? It didn't feel like you even had a chance to outrun that. In 2002, Michigan State Police had a Camaro that would hit 159 mph. The Dodge Chargers added some muscle to the force for a time, before law enforcement vehicles began trending towards SUVs. Today, a beefed-up Ford F-150 is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle on the road.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
K102.5

Are 2021 Holiday Events Already Cancelled for Downtown Kalamazoo?

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, businesses in Downtown Kalamazoo are under the impression that holiday events for the downtown area have already been given the ax. Understandably, holiday events were cancelled at the end of 2020 due to the lingering pandemic. However, it seems that the vaccination rate and decline of positive covid-19 cases in Michigan in 2021 aren't enough to feel safe moving forward with these holiday events. Or, that's the rumor at least.
TravelPosted by
K102.5

Michigan Beach Ranked No. 1 Freshwater Beach in the U.S.

It's no secret to Michiganders that our beaches are awesome, but it's still cool to see them nationally recognized. Not one, but two Michigan beaches placed in a national ranking of the best freshwater beaches -- and one even nabbed the top spot!. I hear all the time that people...
WildlifePosted by
K102.5

Green Algae Is Becoming A Problem In Lake Michigan

If you plan on swimming in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park, don't swim with your mouth open, you might get it filled with large chunks of green algae. I fish a lot so I am on a variety of lakes and rivers and one thing I'm not a fan of is the green algae. Most places I fish don't have it but I try to avoid it all all costs.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
K102.5

Guess Where a New Biggby Coffee Popped Up In Battle Creek?

Urbandale residents are happy. All of a sudden, they might have two great new choices for coffee in Urbandale Plaza. Recently, Rock ‘n Roll donuts opened in the Plaza. This week, a pre-fabricated Biggby was delivered there, popping up like a mushroom. This will be Solano’s fourth store, once he is able to work through the process of getting the final approval from the city.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

$85M Luxury Superyacht Spotted Cruising Michigan Waters

Aside from the freighters, this may be the biggest vessel on the Great Lakes. The magnificent 209' international luxury yacht 'Scout' is in Michigan waters. Billionaire James Berwind and his partner Kevin Clark began making sketches on a napkin of a ship designed to be a semi-permanent base from which they could explore the world. A few years and $85 million later, they set sail on their dream voyage. With a helicopter pad and a hot tub with a swim-up bar, this boat just might be nicer than your house.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

Michigan Stunt Woman Successfully Flipped A Car In Detroit

It takes a certain kind of person to put yourself in danger for the entertainment of others. I think it's something we take for granted when we're watching a movie, tv, or streaming show. But for every action scene there is someone behind it risking their lives to get the perfect shot. Michigan's queen of stunt people easily goes to Sara Holden, who recently flipped a car in River Rouge Detroit. She was attempting to do the stunt in Traverse City, but couldn't acquire the permits to pull it off.
EnvironmentPosted by
K102.5

Heat Dome: New Weather Catch Phrase That’s Killing Hundreds

We've heard winter weather phrases like "Polar Vortex", "Bombogenesis", and Snowmageddon, for summer its the "Heat Dome", and its killing hundreds. I have to admit, this is the first of me hearing about the "Heat Dome" and knowing that is killing hundreds of Americans and Canadians, I thought I needed to learn more about this phenomenon.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

Over Half A Million People Have Entered The Michigan Vaccine Lottery In One Day

In less than 24 hours after the Michigan vaccine lottery was announced, nearly 500,000 people in Michigan have registered to win the cash prizes valued up to $2 million. The lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships clocked in the entries on the first day that the website was up. The website, www.MIShotToWin.com, lets those who've gotten at least one vaccination dose register for cash prizes for those 18+ and scholarships for those 12+.
Michigan StatePosted by
K102.5

The 1890 Michigan Railroad That Was Abandoned and Never Used

There’s an old, abandoned railroad deep in the U.P. wilderness. It was cut though a solid rock mountain in order to transport ore from the town of Champion to Skanee, approximately 30 miles northwest. It has been nicknamed “The Rock Cut” and is a trek destination for the adventurous. It is not an easy journey to accomplish, but there are a good handful of people who made the haul. But first, some info on The Rock Cut…
AnimalsPosted by
K102.5

Oshtemo Fire Department Heroically Saved 8 Ducklings Trapped In Storm Drain

Big props go out to the Oshtemo Fire Department after a story came in recently to a report that ducklings had fallen into a storm drain and were trapped. Reh Starks-Harling was walking her daughter to daycare when she noticed a mama duck circling the storm drain, which is when she went in to investigate. Other kids started to come around the drain as they realized there were baby ducks in trouble.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
K102.5

Woman Traveling from Chicago to Canada is Missing in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was traveling from Chicago to Canada and went missing in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for the public's help for information regarding the location of 28-year-old Valarie Villegas who was last known to be in Kalamazoo. Valarie's...

