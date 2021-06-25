Secretary-General's message on the International Day of the Seafarer [scroll down for French version]
The world depends on shipping, and shipping depends on seafarers. But the life and work of seafarers have been affected dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the crisis, seafarers have faced enormous challenges concerning repatriation, travel to join their ships, proper access to vaccinations and medical care, and shore leave. Yet seafarers on board ships have continued working, providing an essential service for people everywhere.www.un.org