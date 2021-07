Michigan-born Carol Yager has gone down in history as the heaviest woman ever recorded. Her top weight was 1,189 pounds. Carol was born in Flint, Michigan in January 1960, living most of her adult life in the town of Beecher, six miles north of Flint. She had been interviewed numerous times and even appeared on The Jerry Springer Show. When asked what she thought her reasons were for her obesity, she pointed to mental disturbances caused from sexual abuse by a family member when she was a child. Even though she said she ate food in normal amounts, her weight kept rising throughout childhood.