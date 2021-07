I had never heard of bubble tea, but after trying it for the first time a few years ago I was hooked. That's why I'm excited that Kalamazoo is about to get their first bubble Kung Fu tea shop opening up at 5043 West Main St, in Kalamazoo, MI. The announcement was recently made on their Facebook page, without pinpointing a solid Grand Opening date. Founded in Queens, NY on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America’s largest bubble tea brand with over 250+ locations across the U.S.