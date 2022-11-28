The Capture Season 2 — where to watch, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know about the second series of the thriller

The Capture season 2 finally arrived in 2022 after the first series wowed audiences when it hit our screens back in 2019 and went on BBC iPlayer's most requested show of the year, and US audiences can finally enjoy it now it's available to stream on Peacock .

The first run of the surveillance thriller saw Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) fighting to clear his name after being accused of kidnapping and murdering his barrister Hannah Roberts.

Now the show will be returning for a second series. Writer-director Ben Channan is back at the helm, with Paapa Essiedu set to star alongside Holliday Grainger.

“We could not be more delighted with the fantastic response to The Capture , from audiences and critics alike," said David Heyman, executive producer for Heyday Television, about the show's return.

"Congratulations to our brilliant writer-director Ben Chanan who delivered this thrilling, provocative thriller, which resonated so widely — and to all our outstanding cast and crew. Series two promises to be an even more timely and enthralling conspiracy thriller, we can’t wait to share it.”

Here's everything you need to know about The Capture season 2 (Please note the rest of this article has some spoilers if you've not watched season 1)...

When will The Capture season 2 be on TV?

The Capture series 2 premiered in the UK on Sunday, August 28 at 9 pm on BBC One, with the second episode following on Monday, August 29. The rest of the series aired in weekly double bills on subsequent Sundays and Mondays and concluded on Monday, September 12. You can stream the entire series on BBC iPlayer alongside many of the best BBC dramas.

In the US, all six episodes of The Capture s eason 2 premiered on November 3 on Peacock, joining the previous season on the platform.

Who's in the cast for The Capture season 2?

Holliday Grainer is back as DI Rachel Carey. (Image credit: BBC)

Holliday Grainger will return as DI Rachel Carey and said: “I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for Series 2 of The Capture . Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

Channan has hinted that Shaun Emery's story is now told, so Callum Turner — who will be starring in the upcoming war drama Masters of Air — was not expected to return (and we won't spoil whether he does or not here!)

Paapa Essiedu plays a promising young MP. (Image credit: BBC)

Paapa Essiedu featured as season 2's guest lead, playing Isaac Turner, a young rising star MP with ambitions to rise to the very top. Essiedu has an impressive CV, starring in shows such as Gangs of London , I May Destroy You and Kiri .

“I’m so excited to be coming on board with The Capture ," says Paapa, who has been nominated for a BAFTA and an Emmy for his role in I May Destroy You . "Ben Channan has written one of the freshest and most prescient scripts of recent times and I can’t wait to see what this incredible cast and crew can do with it.”

Indira Varma ( Obi-Wan Kenobi , Game of Thrones ) and Andy Nyman ( Hanna, Unforgettable ) will also join The Capture for series two.

Meanwhile, Succession star Rob Yang landed a recurring role on the six-part second series, as the head of an internationally renowned Chinese tech company based in the UK.

Rob Yang. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ron Perlman ( Sons of Anarchy ) returned as US intelligence operative Frank Napier and Ben Miles ( Devils ) was back as Commander Danny Hart, with Lia Williams ( The Crown ), Cavan Clerkin ( The Last Kingdom ), Ginny Holder ( Avenue5 ) and Nigel Lindsay ( The Salisbury Poisonings ) also all reprising their roles from the first series.

Ron Perlman returns as US intelligence operative Frank Napier. (Image credit: BBC)

What's the plot of The Capture season 2?

The final scenes of the first series set the scene perfectly for more episodes when DSU Gemma Garland discussed the consequences of correction — or altering CCTV footage — being exposed.

The shock ending that saw Carey seemingly join forces with the shadowy correction team she had previously sought to expose.

"Rachel Carey has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy," said Ben Channan in a statement. " The Capture Series 2 will see Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation."

A synopsis from the BBC read...

"Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger) finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

"Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."

Is there a trailer for The Capture season 2?

The first trailer has landed on Instagram, check it out here...

...and the full trailer is available to view here!