The Capture Season 2 — plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know about the second series of the thriller

The Capture season 2 is coming our way after the first series wowed audiences when it hit our screens back in 2019, becoming BBC iPlayer's most requested show of the year.

The first run of the surveillance thriller saw Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) fighting to clear his name after being accused of kidnapping and murdering his barrister Hannah Roberts.

Now the show will be returning for a second series. Writer-director Ben Channan is back at the helm, with Paapa Essiedu set to star alongside Holliday Grainge.

Here's everything you need to know about The Capture season 2...

When will The Capture season 2 be on BBC One?

There's no news yet on when The Capture Season 2 will arrive on BBC One in the UK or when and where it will be screened in the US. However, it is part of the BBC's Autumn TV schedule, so we're expecting to see it before much longer.

“We could not be more delighted with the fantastic response to The Capture , from audiences and critics alike," said David Heyman, executive producer for Heyday Television, about the show's return.

"Congratulations to our brilliant writer-director Ben Chanan who delivered this thrilling, provocative thriller, which resonated so widely — and to all our outstanding cast and crew. Series two promises to be an even more timely and enthralling conspiracy thriller, we can’t wait to share it.”

Although we haven't got a release date, the BBC has treated us to some first-look images to whet our appetites!

(Please note the rest of this article has some spoilers if you've not watched season 1).

Who's in the cast for The Capture season 2?

Holliday Grainer is back DI Rachel Carey. (Image credit: BBC)

Holliday Grainger will return as DI Rachel Carey and said: “I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for Series 2 of The Capture . Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

Channan has hinted that Shaun Emery's story is now told, so Callum Turner — who will be starring in the upcoming war drama Masters of Air — seems unlikely to return, but the writer hasn't ruled anything out.

Paapa Essiedu joins the show as a promising young MP. (Image credit: BBC)

Paapa Essiedu has been confirmed as the new series' guest lead, playing Isaac Turner, a young rising star MP with ambitions to rise to the very top. Essiedu has an impressive CV, starring in shows such as Gangs of London , I May Destroy You and Kiri .

“I’m so excited to be coming on board with The Capture ," says Paapa, who has been nominated for a BAFTA and an Emmy for his role in I May Destroy You . "Ben Channan has written one of the freshest and most prescient scripts of recent times and I can’t wait to see what this incredible cast and crew can do with it.”

Indira Varma ( Obi-Wan Kenobi , Game of Thrones ) and Andy Nyman ( Hanna, Unforgettable ) will also join The Capture for series two.

Meanwhile, Succession star Rob Yang has landed a recurring role on the six-part second series, as the head of an internationally renowned Chinese tech company based in the UK.

Rob Yang. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ron Perlman ( Sons of Anarchy ) returns as US intelligence operative Frank Napier and Ben Miles ( Devils ) is back as Commander Danny Hart, while Lia Williams ( The Crown ), Cavan Clerkin ( The Last Kingdom ), Ginny Holder ( Avenue5 ) and Nigel Lindsay ( The Salisbury Poisonings ) are all reprising their roles from the first series.

Ron Perlman returns as US intelligence operative Frank Napier (Image credit: BBC)

What's the plot of The Capture season 2?

The final scenes of the first series set the scene perfectly for more episodes when DSU Gemma Garland discussed the consequences of correction — or altering CCTV footage — being exposed.

The shock ending that saw Carey seemingly join forces with the shadowy correction team she had previously sought to expose.

"Rachel Carey has only just scratched the surface of this conspiracy," said Ben Channan in a statement. " The Capture Series 2 will see Rachel Carey fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation."

A recent synopsis from the BBC reads...

"Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger) finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

"Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."

The statement may hint toward possible plot lines where anyone convicted of a crime based on CCTV evidence would appeal their conviction, while people with nefarious aims would use it to spread disinformation and sow mistrust. Either way, expect some shady goings-on!

Is there a trailer for The Capture season 2?

There's no trailer at the moment, but we'll be sure to post it here when it lands.

