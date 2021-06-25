Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Has Concerns of Flooding Due To Weekend Rain

By Tommy Carroll
WKMI
WKMI
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of Michigan really needed this weekends rain but Kalamazoo already got a big dose of rain last weekend and this weekends rain could cause flooding. I have noticed my grass being August brown as of late and we are still just a few days away from July. The little bit of rain that I have go in the past week and been turning my grass to green with much less brown and by Tuesday I hope to have a green lawn again until the late July and early August browning.

Kalamazoo, MI
