Kalamazoo Has Concerns of Flooding Due To Weekend Rain

Maybe it's because we've read too many of these store closing stories, or maybe you have to be of a certain age, or maybe it's because it reminds me of my dad and mom taking me to the "giant" Sears store, eating the salted cashews, learning I was "husky" and playing my Silvertone guitar, the first of several over my youth; whatever the reason, it's sad to hear that Sears is closing its last store in Michigan. (It's the one at Westland Shopping Center, at Wayne and Warren Rds, in metro Detroit.)