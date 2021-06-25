Abandoned PS5 app has been delayed until August
Abandoned by Blue Box Studios has caused quite a stir recently. Announced as a PS5 exclusive, things really heated up when a promo tweet that was posted made people speculate that Abandoned was actually a cover for a new Silent Hill game. As things escalated Blue Box Studios confirmed that Abandoned had nothing to do with Silent Hill, and that the developer had no affiliation with Konami. Konami owns the rights to the Silent Hill franchise. At the time the company released the following statement.www.thesixthaxis.com