Abandoned PS5 app has been delayed until August

The release of the dedicated app for Abandoned has once again been delayed. So you can see that we will have to wait a bit longer to find out the secrets of the game. Abandoned is a project that has been keeping Hideo Kojima's fans up at night for quite some time now. They believe that it is, in fact, another installment of the Silent Hill from the famous Japanese creator. Numerous clues, which were discovered in the game's trailer and other sources, are said to indicate this. The creators of the new horror game, however, deny and publish new materials in which they try to prove that they are not some actors.