Wheeling, WV

Wheeling’s Beloved Cobbler Closing Shop But Opening New Opportunity

By Rich Wooding
weelunk.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve walked down Market Street recently, you may have noticed a new “for sale” sign in one of its windows. After 116 years of business, Joe Campeti, owner of Campeti’s General Shoe Hospital, has decided to close the doors of his family’s business. Joe reluctantly determined that it was the right time to retire after a year of pandemic-related business challenges, coupled with some health issues. While Campeti’s loyal customers will be missing their favorite shoe doctor, Joe hopes that his storefront may provide a home to a new era of cobblers in the future.

