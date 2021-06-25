Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

CT lung cancer screenings at Trinitas save lives

By Nancy Parello
jerseysbest.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy far the leading cause of cancer death, lung cancer accounts for nearly 25% of these deaths. But early detection can vastly improve a patient’s chances for survival. “More people die of lung cancer than breast, colon and prostate cancers added together, making early detection critical,’’ said Gary S. Horan, Trinitas’ president and CEO. “This screening is designed to save lives. We encourage qualifying patients to take advantage of this program.”

www.jerseysbest.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Nlst#Medicare#St Elizabeth Hospital#Catholic#Centers Of Excellence#Trinitasrmc Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancercoastalpoint.com

Colon cancer: What you need to know

Colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer. There are more than 95,000 new cases each year in the United States. As with most cancers, the key to beating colorectal cancer is catching it early. Now is a great time to talk to your doctor if you have concerns about your colon health.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Kidney Cancer Treatment

Kidney cancer rates have risen over the past few decades, but the number and effectiveness of new treatments have increased as well, leading to improved survival. About 76,000 people will be diagnosed with kidney cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) accounts for about 90% of these cases; clear cell carcinoma is the most common type of RCC.
CancerDemocrat-Herald

What new colon cancer screening guidelines mean to you

Screening for colorectal cancer is now recommended for all people, beginning at age 45 rather than 50. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently updated its guidelines to begin screening five years earlier because of the increase in younger people developing colorectal cancer. "What we're seeing now is more people...
CancerPosted by
Mega 99.3

How to Eat to Help Lower Risk of Colon Cancer, From Experts

It used to be that colon cancer was an old person's disease. Sadly, more and more younger people are turning up with this cancer, the second most deadly in the US, according to the statistics that show that while risk increases with age, the rates of this cancer are skyrocketing among people under the age of 50. The rate of people getting it under 50 rose by over 50 percent in the years leading up to 2014.
CancerCitrus County Chronicle

Navigating Cancer: Screening colonoscopy age lowered to 45

For many years, the recommended age to begin screening colonoscopy examinations has been 50, unless there is a strong family history of polyps of colorectal cancer. Now, a non-governmental agency has amended that recommendation, and lowered the age recommendation for your first screening colonoscopy to 45. The U.S. Preventive Services...
CancerWSAW

Research brings hope for lung cancer treatment options

(WSAW) - Anyone that has been diagnosed with lung cancer or has a loved one facing this disease knows it can be a terrifying experience. Sadly, it’s an experience that far too many people go through. Lung cancer is the second most common form of cancer in men and women in the United States, and non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, is the most common type – accounting for up to 85% of all diagnoses.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

What are Signs of Lung Cancer in Women?

Lung cancer most commonly occurs in the tissue of the lung. There are two main types of lung cancer: non-small cell and small cell. Non-small cells make up about 80-85% of lung cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute. This type of lung cancer is more common in women than men. Small cell lung cancer is much less common and grows and spreads much faster than non-small cell. Typically, the average age of a lung cancer patient is 65 and older, according to the American Cancer Society.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Coffee may lower death risk in colon cancer

In a recent study published in JAMA Oncology, researchers found that in a large group of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, drinking a few cups of coffee a day was linked to longer survival and a lower risk of cancer worsening. The findings are in line with earlier studies showing...
CancerMedscape News

Antibiotic Link to Rise in Early Onset Colon Cancer?

Exposure to antibiotics appears to be associated with the development of colon cancer, particularly in younger people, and could be contributing to the increase in early onset colorectal cancer (CRC) that is being documented, say UK researchers. The team conducted a nested case-control study using data from primary care in...
Cancersouthdadenewsleader.com

After years of research, a new blood test now screens for over 50 cancers

In 2021, an estimated 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. Thanks to a groundbreaking new blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer, more people could learn about a cancer diagnosis sooner, which is important. because...
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

10 recent cancer research findings

Findings from recent cancer research include a potential optimal time window to complete treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, among others. Here are 10 cancer-related findings from research published by Becker's Hospital Review since June 4:. 1. All lung cancer patients should be screened for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a...
Cancermibluesperspectives.com

Signs of Colon Cancer

While there are some symptoms that should prompt a swift visit to your doctor, the leading sign of colon cancer doesn’t exist. That’s because many times, you could have precancerous polyps or colorectal cancer and not have any symptoms at all. Here are some symptoms to pay attention to:. Abdominal...
CancerMedicalXpress

Early promise for first targeted brain cancer treatment

A new drug could become the first ever targeted brain cancer treatment, with encouraging early results from a phase 1 trial suggesting it could treat some patients with advanced disease. Two of the first 20 patients treated for a highly aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma responded to lisavanbulin,...
Cancertucsonpost.com

New blood test confirmed to accurately screen for cancers

Scientists believe a blood test that can detect 50 types of cancer -- before the onset of typical signs of the diseases -- is accurate enough to be used to screen older people. Most promising, scientists said the blood test can detect cancer before any signs or symptoms appear, and displayed a low false-positive rate of only 0.5%
Cancerarcamax.com

Can I take something to prevent colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. There is compelling evidence that screening to detect CRC early to find and remove precancerous polyps can reduce CRC mortality. However, screening has associated harms, including procedural complications, and inherent limitations. For example, colonoscopy, the most common screening tool in the U.S., is less effective in preventing cancers of the right, or ascending side, of the colon compared with cancers of the left, or descending, side of the colon.
Cancerstanford.edu

Why many stage 3 colorectal cancer patients skip chemo

Chemotherapy after stage 3 colorectal cancer surgery is effective and its side effects are usually limited, yet about a third of patients do not receive the treatment. To better understand why -- and to inform practices that encourage patients to undergo chemo -- Arden Morris, MD, a professor of surgery, and her colleagues surveyed patients. They found that the more social risk factors a patient faced, the more likely they were to skip chemotherapy. Those factors included not having health insurance, being low income, not having a spouse or someone else to care for them, and an experience of discrimination.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study suggests patients with lung cancer be screened for MET oncogene

Research by investigators at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center suggests that physicians should screen patients with lung cancer for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a treatment strategy. Their findings are published Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. "In our research we found several lung cancer cases that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy