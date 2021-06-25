CT lung cancer screenings at Trinitas save lives
By far the leading cause of cancer death, lung cancer accounts for nearly 25% of these deaths. But early detection can vastly improve a patient’s chances for survival. “More people die of lung cancer than breast, colon and prostate cancers added together, making early detection critical,’’ said Gary S. Horan, Trinitas’ president and CEO. “This screening is designed to save lives. We encourage qualifying patients to take advantage of this program.”www.jerseysbest.com