Bean Automotive Group Welcomes The MDC Sharks in new Apprentice Technician Program

By Izabella Felpeto
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBean Automotive Group has joined forces with Miami Dade College to inaugurate the dealership’s first automotive technician apprenticeship program. The company seeks to create new opportunities in a competitive automotive service industry that is constantly seeking top talent. A first for Miami-Dade College, the innovative partnership will educate and train the automotive technicians of tomorrow.

