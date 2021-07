At the end of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Arrowverse crossover it was revealed that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) had put together something of a headquarters for Earth Prime's heroes, setting up a table with chairs bearing the symbols of each of the world's heroes in an old STAR Labs facility. This act established what comic book fans immediately recognized as an Arrowverse version of the Justice League complete Hall of Justice. It's a concept that hasn't really been touched on since, but the most recent episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow confirms that the Hall of Justice not only still exists, but that not every Arrowverse table has a seat at the table.