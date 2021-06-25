Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence Launch in St. Louis
Join us on July 13th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CST, for the launch of the new Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence - St. Louis, at Festus Airport, a destination for professional drone pilots (i.e. commercial, corporate, public safety) flight training, FAA exam preparation, advanced weather, airspace, geospatial science classes, UAV and VTOL equipment testing. We’re building a professional drone pilot/operator ecosystem to take prepare you for the future of the UAV and UAM industry.www.stltoday.com