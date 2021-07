The glue on the back of the mirrors can fail causing the mirror to detach and fall out of the frame, posing laceration and injury hazards. Rejuvenation toll-free at 877-770-7231 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. email at customerservice@rejuvenation.com or online at rejuvenation.com and click on Safety Recalls located at the bottom of the landing page for more information.