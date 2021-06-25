Review: Neon Konbini “Why Do Crickets Chirp?”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) With their goals within reach, Mina offers to wear an experimental striker her unit, even while her the limit of her powers fast approaches. Well well well, looks like the idea of focusing on Mina and her getting closer to the day she’ll use her powers WAS going to be worth focusing on at some point in the rest of the season! Except I expected it to be spread out among the remaining four episodes and take up a bit more time. Instead, I guess it was decided that only this episode really needed to touch on it, because (minor spoilers here) despite some nervous hinting at this and last week, Mina basically walks away from this whole season with her powers intact. Yeah, I guess it doesn’t necessarily have to end with her actually losing her powers like with Sakamoto, but it just seems really strange to put emphasis on it this close to the end and not go anywhere with it. I mean, sure, the episode itself is still a pretty good use of this character dilemma, but I don’t know why they wouldn’t just have her lose the magic, and if not here, then maybe the finale. It doesn’t sound like they’re making another proper season of this anytime soon, so why not, you know?