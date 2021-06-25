Cancel
Review: Neon Konbini “Why Do Crickets Chirp?”

By David King
Cover picture for the articleAn unexpected and hilarious sketch focused on Jaune, Ren, Sun, and Neptune as they attempt to sneak into a private club for “Manly Men” run by Beacon’s teacher Professor Port. SCORE. 8/10. S.T.A.R. Busters “Sexbot”. Another sketch involving the inter-splicing of classic 60-70’s Anime footage voiced over by the RT...

English Dub Review: BACK ARROW “Why Do Lips that Profess Love Hide Fangs?”

At the revelation of Princess Fine’s split personality, the trio runs away from her blade. Prax shows up ready to murder them since they’ve seen the Princess’s secret. However, Doctor Sola shows up and reveals himself to be Prax’s brother, Werner Conrad, and the former Armored Supreme. After escaping thanks to a flash grenade, Werner explains how it was his fault for the princess’s condition. The trio debates on what they should do now that the Edger villagers are captives in the palace. In confinement, Elsha makes the plan for their escape determined not to rely on outsiders.
Review: Duncanville “That Jing You Do”

At the local bookstore, Jing is excited to see the local children’s musician play some family tunes, but when his community service time expires, she convinces her dad to get up there and play. Together they quickly become one of the most popular children’s party bands in the area, and are even invited to Ticklepalooza — but when they have a fight that threatens to break up the band, the two of them have to come to terms with the fact that they aren’t just bandmates, but family.
Season Review: Looney Tunes Cartoons Season Two

Our favorite Looney Tunes characters had made a significant comeback last year thanks to HBO Max. Some of their episodes from season one were far from classics and toned down the violence a bit. Nevertheless, the show managed to retain the vibrant and cartoonish spirit that made the classic Looney Tunes cartoons special in our hearts. As someone who grew up with these insane characters, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
English Dub Review: How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Ω “Corrupt Ritual”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Lumachina reveals to Batutta that the Death Knell disease is actually a curse, but it turns out to be one caused by Batutta with help from the Fallen to take down Fanis, the busty city leader. He then tries to corrupt Lumachina to make her create more of the curse, but she and Rem are saved by Diablo and the rest. Meanwhile Fanis is visited by a Fallen, Varakness, who is about to attack the city with his army.
Review: Star Wars The Bad Batch “Devil’s Deal”

As the Empire takes control of the planet Ryloth, they hatch a scheme with Senator Orn Free Taa to squash the seeds of the rebellion. We’re constantly warned never to make any deals with the devil, especially if the devil is the Empire. After several weeks of spending some quality time with the Bad Batch, the series takes on a different course of action this week. Instead of focusing on the Batch and their weekly missions, our eyes are now set on a familiar face from another animated Star Wars series.
Hulu’s “Woke” Adds Two To Cast

Marquita Goings and Miguel Pinzon have been added to Hulu’s live-action/animated series Woke. Goings will be in the role of Hype who, according to Deadline, becomes a love interest for Clovis and Pinzon will portray the artist “Tommy. The show is currently in production for a third season. Woke is...
English Dub Review: BACK ARROW “Can Have-Nots Have Backbone?”

The aggressive Princess Fine declares war on Rekka and orders Demyne Shaft to prepare their armaments. Fritz Kraus finds Arrow, Shu, Bit, and Sola, but before he can transform into his Briheight, Dissonanza arrives and takes the group with her to the Depraved Palace, where they meet Elect Supreme Rudolf Conductore, one of the Six Supremes.
English Dub Review: Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress: “Night at the Amusement Park”

Overview: Yu-yu (James Higuchi) befriends a young girl by the name of Megumi (Lily Pichu) who shows him what card battles truly have to offer. Our Take: In a show about flashy card battles, the one aspect that struck me was the amazing character designs throughout. There is but one sole cardfight throughout the entire episode out of necessity of establishing the characters. Animation wise it’s brief but very fast paced. However, unmistakable to anyone who is a fan of their works like xxxHolic and Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle, CLAMP’s elegant signature style is always at the forefront throughout.
English Dub Review: Strike Witches – Road to Berlin “Mina’s Sky”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) With their goals within reach, Mina offers to wear an experimental striker her unit, even while her the limit of her powers fast approaches. Well well well, looks like the idea of focusing on Mina and her getting closer to the day she’ll use her powers WAS going to be worth focusing on at some point in the rest of the season! Except I expected it to be spread out among the remaining four episodes and take up a bit more time. Instead, I guess it was decided that only this episode really needed to touch on it, because (minor spoilers here) despite some nervous hinting at this and last week, Mina basically walks away from this whole season with her powers intact. Yeah, I guess it doesn’t necessarily have to end with her actually losing her powers like with Sakamoto, but it just seems really strange to put emphasis on it this close to the end and not go anywhere with it. I mean, sure, the episode itself is still a pretty good use of this character dilemma, but I don’t know why they wouldn’t just have her lose the magic, and if not here, then maybe the finale. It doesn’t sound like they’re making another proper season of this anytime soon, so why not, you know?
Review: Middlemost Post “First Delivery/Chore or Less”

The series premiere has Parker, Angus, and Russell going through warfare while delivering a letter to a house that never gets mail. Then, Parker and Russell are hired to do some chores for Angus. Our Take:. Today was a good day to be a Nickelodeon fan. We got ourselves another...
Review: The Patrick Star Show “Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs”

In the series premiere, Patrick Star hosts a show about food after missing a hearty breakfast. Then, Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce. SpongeBob SquarePants has been gracing the screen for more than 20 years and based on his popularity status, it appears that he’s not going to go away anytime soon. This year, we see the spotlight being handed over to his dim-witted yet lovable best friend Patrick Star. That’s right, folks. Patrick Star is front and center in his very own show. This happened to be the second spin-off of the popular Nickelodeon series released in 2021, following Kamp Koral, which premiered on Paramount+ back in March. If you listen closely, you can hear Stephen Hillenburg rolling in his grave right now.
A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panels Announced For Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, Netflix And Cartoon Network

Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. All Starting Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, returns to your living room once again for Comic-Con@Home 2021. This year’s lineup features star-studded panels from Adult Swim animated favorites Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, plus sneak peeks of brand-new animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Teenage Euthanasia. Watch all the panels on the official Comic-Con@Home 2021 YouTube Channel on Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
W2W2nite 7/8/21: Netflix ; HBO MAX

Known as the gold standard of survival horror games with over 100 million units from the game series shipped worldwide, “Resident Evil” has now been transformed into a Netflix original CG anime series. Three years after 2017’s CG film “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation. Original Work/Production/Supervision: Capcom Co., Ltd. Full 3DCG animation production: Quebico. Production: TMS Entertainment. Copyright: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
W2W2nite 7/9/21: Nickelodeon. ; Disney+ ; AppleTV+

As the seeds of rebellion foment on an outer rim world, the Empire schemes to squash it. When Molly needs a new bra, Owen takes her shopping; Helen finds a key that could finally reveal whether she’s in Bitsy’s will. “Late For Breakfast” ; “Bummer Jobs”. Premieres: 7pm ET/PT, check...
Cursed Cancelled at Netflix

It’s one and done for Netflix’s drama series about the legendary Lady of the Lake. Cursed has been cancelled after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. Per the official logline, Cursed was a “re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”
English Dub Review: SSSS. Dynazenon “What’s Your Reason for Fighting?”

Gauma gives everyone a piece of Dynazenon so that they can practice. He wants everyone to meet up for training the next day. When the next day comes no one seems to be thinking a kaiju attack is all that weird. Yomogi doesn’t go to training cause he has to work. Eventually, he and Yume train a bit and she apologizes for standing him up. Another kaiju fight happens and they need Yomogi to form Dynazenon. Will he hold them back without any training?

