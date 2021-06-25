Cancel
Spellling – The Turning Wheel

By Steven Johnson
Cover picture for the article“I’m in permanent revolution” sings Chrystia Cabral on Revolution, one of many stand out tracks on The Turning Wheel, her third album under the Spellling name (note the deliberate, third l). It’s impossible to reduce such an ambitiously kaleidoscopic album to one line but if you had to pick one that defines the record this is the one that keeps presenting itself. It’s not just because of the synergy it shares with the album title, but more down to the whirl of ravishing colour and extroverted drama that it encapsulates.

Oakland, CA

Album Review: SPELLING – The Turning Wheel

The soulful, experimental artist SPELLING, AKA Chrystia Cabral, strives to create a gothic-inspired pop realm within her new music. Bordering somewhere along the lines of bold and obscure, in her last three albums, she has pushed boundaries. Her 2017 debut was with the entirely self-produced Pantheon of Me and was Bandcamp’s #4 record of that year after she only just started to figure out music production in 2015. Pitchfork labeled it “among the most overlooked debuts this calendar year.”
Music

Premiere: Spellling's "Revolution" Video Sees A Future Of Hope

On her latest single, Bay Area artist Spellling sings about being in a state of “permanent revolution.” While this might initially sound like a perilous task for the mind and body, she presents the idea, this “fire that never goes out,” as a necessity for feeling whole in a world that exploits you. “What a wheeling feeling/ When I’m complete/ I think I found my way around/ This mortal coil,” she sings wondrously on “Revolution,” the show-stopping piano ballad whose new accompanying visual premieres on NYLON below.
Music

Under the Stars: SPELLLING fearlessly works her spells

SPELLLING — THE TURNING WHEEL (Sacred Bones) It took a pandemic for the Oakland artist Chrystia Cabral, who records under the moniker SPELLLING, to self-produce her most extravagant project to date. The Turning Wheel is fleshed out by an ensemble of 31 collaborating musicians that utilizes a limitless assortment of vivid acoustic sounds. The release was delayed by almost a year. But maybe that was OK that crinkle gave way to a more affable rendering of such a heavier-than-air creation.
