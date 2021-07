You can consider Diogo Snow a dynamic artist who paints, creates sculptures and creates EDM bangers for his fans. Diogo has recently dropped some music that is seperating himself from the over saturation in the music industry. Diogo has worked with boxer Ryan Garcia, basketball player James Johnson, and Jeremey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s father. He’s respected in the inner circles of Hollywood and professional sports, and His new song “Dark Rose Petals” draws inspiration from peers like DJ Snyder and DJ itsharber, etc, while still staying true to his own style. Despite the title “Dark Rose Petals” the production is almost like a happy – ambient anthem, with hard hitting high hats & 808s.