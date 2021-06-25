Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Microsoft’s D.C. shield is showing cracks

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACNvc_0afQx75D00
A person walks past a Microsoft store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. antitrust spotlight is starting to turn to Microsoft (MSFT.O). The $2 trillion software giant has managed to avoid the scrutiny that rivals have attracted . Now some Republicans in Congress are calling for a closer look.

Microsoft’s antitrust battle 20 years ago has helped protect it from the current big technology backlash. The company was excluded from a U.S. House Judiciary Committee scathing report on anticompetitive practices of Silicon Valley behemoths last year. And it has been able to complete several deals, including a $20 billion acquisition for speech tech outfit Nuance Communications (NUAN.O) and a $7.5 billion purchase of video-gaming firm ZeniMax last September.

Now that’s changing. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the panel, accused Microsoft’s LinkedIn of censoring conservative posts and noted the company has acquired 200 firms over the last 30 years. He won changes to measures approved this week by the committee to rein in Big Tech to ensure they applied to Microsoft read more .

That could hurt boss Satya Nadella’s dealmaking strategy. With Washington more focused, it may be a good time to lay low. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Banking’s footprint fallacy

UK investors score another win over buyout barons

Didi steers towards more muted Uber-like valuation

Xpeng has second shot at first-mover advantage

Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#D C#Big Business#Global Finance#Republicans#Congress#House Judiciary Committee#Nuance Communications#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's big leadership shift and other major exec moves

Hello, and welcome to the latest edition of the Insider Tech weekly newsletter, where we break down the biggest news in tech, including:. Alexei is out on vacation this week, so it's Jillian D'Onfro, enterprise tech editor, here to fill you in. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign...
Foreign Policyraleighnews.net

'Wall Street can't defend risk of investing in China firms'

Washington [US] July 10 (ANI): Chinese President XI Jinping recently delivered a big blow to Wall Street investors when he crushed a tech giant after US investors pumped billions of dollars in it. Author Josh Rogin writing in The Washington Post, reported that on July 2 just two days after...
POTUSNew York Post

Pelosi’s husband bets $11 million on Big Tech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband purchased upwards of $11 million in major tech stocks in May and June that quickly earned him over $5 million in profit — making the moves as his wife’s chamber ostensibly works to pass a series of bills reining in Big Tech. Paul Pelosi, a...
POTUSAOL Corp

Amazon and Facebook are unnamed targets of Biden’s executive order

Big Tech is once again in Washington’s crosshairs. On Friday, President Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to enforce existing rules and establish new ones that could interfere with the market domination of America’s biggest tech firms. The executive order from Biden calls on the...
POTUSCNBC

Biden antitrust executive order is a signal of administration's priority: Policy analyst

The White House on Friday will announce a new executive order aimed at cracking down on anticompetitive practices in Big Tech, labor and numerous other sectors, CNBC’s Ylan Mui reported. The sweeping order, which includes 72 actions and recommendations that involve a dozen federal agencies, is intended to re-shape the thinking around corporate consolidation and antitrust laws. James Pethokoukis, Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. Judge Ends Amazon Challenge to $10 Billion Cloud Contract After Pentagon Cancellation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Amazon.com's legal challenge to the Defense Department's 2019 decision to award a $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project to rival Microsoft Corp after the Pentagon canceled the contract. Amazon.com had accused then-President Donald Trump, alleging that the former president exerted improper pressure on...
Businessspglobal.com

Amazon jumps with JEDI cancellation; Google unfazed at monopoly lawsuit

Select tech stocks weathered the storm for the shortened trading week amid mounting antitrust and regulatory concerns around the globe. Amazon.com Inc. came out on top for the week after the U.S. Department of Defense on July 6 canceled its planned $10 billion cloud-computing JEDI contract that had been awarded to Microsoft Corp. in 2019. The department initiated a new multivendor plan to be split between Microsoft and Amazon.
BusinessThe Verge

US sanctions a Chinese facial recognition company with Silicon Valley funding

The US Department of Commerce has sanctioned 14 Chinese tech companies over links to human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, including one backed by a top Silicon Valley investment firm. DeepGlint, also known as Beijing Geling Shentong Information Technology Co., Ltd., is a facial recognition company with deep...
BusinessPosted by
The Week

Microsoft's quiet triumph

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A "rejuvenated" Microsoft is finding new ways to grow, said Jordan Novet at CNBC. After announcing the upcoming release of its first new version of Windows in almost six years, Microsoft saw its market capitalization reach $2 trillion last week — the second corporation, after Apple, to reach that milestone. The pandemic undoubtedly "bolstered demand for products such as the Teams chat app that kept organizations functioning." But it's not just the pandemic; Microsoft's share price has surged "more than 600 percent since Satya Nadella replaced CEO Steve Ballmer in 2014." While Ballmer failed to recognize the coming mobile-phone boom, Nadella's formula has been "looking beyond its dominant Windows operating system." He's acquired LinkedIn, the code-storage service GitHub, and videogame developer Mojang, the maker of Minecraft. And Nadella has put Microsoft's cloud business, Azure, on track to be the company's largest source of revenue by 2022.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge extensions show up in the new Microsoft Store for Windows 11

Extensions for Microsoft Edge browser are now appearing in the new Microsoft Store for Windows 11. The extensions aren't separately classified yet, so you need to search for them. Microsoft's new approach to the store seems to be working with more apps appearing every day and more functionality than the...
POTUSPOLITICO

What’s at stake in Microsoft’s latest cyberattack

Editor’s Note: Weekly Cybersecurity is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Cybersecurity policy newsletter, Morning Cybersecurity. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUSWashington Post

U.K. regulator cracks down on Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange

A top financial regulator in Britain has ordered Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, to cease regulated activity in the country, the latest effort by a world government to limit crypto-related businesses. The Financial Conduct Authority followed its prohibitions on Binance with a warning to consumers: Be wary of advertisements...
BusinessPosted by
103GBF

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America’s Biggest Online Retailer

Nearly 50 cents out of every retail dollar Americans spend online now go to Amazon—the company commanded 47% of the retail e-commerce market share in 2020, and that number is expected to reach fully 50% in 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic decimated many retailers big and small, Amazon has thrived, capturing much of the lucrative online and delivery markets, with the company accounting for nearly one-third of all e-commerce sales in the United States in 2020. To handle the surge in online retail and home-delivery demand, Amazon added hundreds of thousands of workers, breaking past the 1 million employee mark in late 2020.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ford amends bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language

July 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Friday amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build more inclusive workplace. The automaker said it would use the title ‘chair’ in place of ‘chairman’. This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits fresh peak as cyclicals roar back

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Financials lead, tracks best day in nearly three weeks. * Didi takes a breather after four-day losing streak. * GM gains as Wedbush starts with “outperform”. * Indexes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy