Should you fry with olive oil or expose it to very high temperatures?

newfoodmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTassos Koidis of Queen’s University Belfast tackles the belief that olive oil should be avoided for high temperature cooking. You’ve probably heard it said that olive oil should not be temperature abused; that it’s better to add it ’raw’ in salads or drizzled on a dish after cooking. It is also established practice not to fry with olive oil, given cited issues about its cooking performance and safety, including trans fatty acid formation and carcinogenic compounds. But are these myths or not?

