Should you fry with olive oil or expose it to very high temperatures?

Olive oil is the type of universal ingredient that you can find in many kitchens across the globe. It's loved for its signature, light olive flavor, smooth texture, and versatility in cooking. It can be used in a variety of ways, as-is or cooked with heat and other elements. But olive oil has also been around for quite some time, and so has developed many myths and urban legends about what it can or cannot do. We're here to set the record straight on this one particular myth about olive oil that you can stop believing.