The Pokemon Go Element Cup best team is comprised of Pokemon that you'd never usually pick for a battle, simply thanks to the incredibly tight restrictions on which critters can be selected. This edition of the Pokemon Go PvP mode limits you to Pokemon below 500CP – so the weakest of the bunch, essentially – and you can only use Water, Fire, or Grass-types, although having a dual-type is okay. Finally, you can only use Pokemon that are the first in their evolutionary line, so no underpowered Charizards here unfortunately. With all that in mind, let's take a look at our picks for the Pokemon Go Element Cup meta best team.