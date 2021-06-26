Mandelic Acid: Why It's A+ For Sensitive Skin, How To Use It & Best Products

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The first thought that went through my head when I first saw Sydney Sweeney on screen in Euphoria was, “this girl is a star.” Shortly after, it was followed by “damn, her skin is incredible.” But according to her, it hasn't always been this way. She's dealt with cystic acne for most of her adolescence, and while she mostly has it in check now thanks to a routine from her makeup artist and dermatologist (and some key French pharmacy products), she's constantly playing a balancing game of keeping her combination skin happy.