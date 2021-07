July is slipping away, and Sept. 6, the 13th anniversary of the federal takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is on the way. Mark your calendars — and marvel at the permanence of what was supposed to be a temporary measure to keep these government-backed housing-finance giants from going bankrupt amid financial panic in 2008. The latest institution to weigh in on this situation was the Supreme Court, which ruled against opponents of the federal takeover late in its just-completed term.