Collection
Reese Cooper christened his spring 2022 collection “Fresh Air.” You can interpret it plenty of ways—his return to a plein air runway, a partner to his fall 2022 show about forest fires—but maybe the simplest is that he’s found a new way of working and has made a fresh start. After shifting production to Los Angeles and hiring an in-house sample maker, Cooper was able to create faster and in a more exacting way than ever. His runway on the East Fork Bridge just outside of Azusa, California, was filled with new ideas and a reinvigorated sense of self expression.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0