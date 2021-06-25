NSA didn’t oversee a $400M contract very well

As a rule, federal contracting disputes don't serve as great click-bait, but yesterday marked the end of an interesting Trump-era controversy. NBC News reported:. The Department of Defense announced Tuesday it's calling off the $10 billion cloud contract that was the subject of a legal battle involving Amazon and Microsoft. The JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, deal has become one of the most tangled contracts for the Department of Defense. In a press release Tuesday, the Pentagon said that "due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs."