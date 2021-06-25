NSA didn’t oversee a $400M contract very well
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Facilities management contracts sound like mundane things. But they’re expensive, and they require no less oversight than any other type of contract. But the National Security Agency didn’t do a stellar job of managing a $400 million contract for facilities and logistics. For the lessons learned, NSA Inspector General Robert Storch talked to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.federalnewsnetwork.com