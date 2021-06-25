Collection
Speaking down the landline(!) from London, Sir Paul Smith said with relish that he hopes to return to his house near Lucca, Tuscany, for the first time since you-know-what sometime in the next few weeks. One fly in the ointment, however, is that Italy has quite reasonably responded to the rocketing numbers of Delta variant infections in Great Britain by imposing a five-day quarantine on incomers (while, in characteristically myopic Little Englander fashion, the U.K. continues to maintain its 10-day quarantine on incomers from Italy, where the current infection rate is by comparison negligible).www.vogue.com