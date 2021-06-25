Cancel
Manchester, CT

Manchester police investigate shot fired at resident

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago
By Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on Academy Street, when a suspect fired a gun at a resident who was driving away from his home.

The victim was not injured, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m.

As a resident was leaving his home, a vehicle was driving slowly down the street and stopped in front of the resident’s car, blocking the road, police said.

Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with handguns and approached the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the victim as he tried to drive past them, and the bullet struck the driver’s side window, police said.

The victim was then able to drive out of the area.

Police said the two suspects were black males wearing hooded sweatshirts and neck gaiters.

The vehicle they were driving was a four-door car, maroon, with tinted windows and a temporary license plate, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 860-645-5500.

