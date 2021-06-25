Developers add $75M to Slidell casino proposal ahead of vote
Developers planning a casino resort in the Slidell area are expanding the project by $75 million before it heads to St. Tammany Parish voters for consideration. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) wants to build a casino resort southeast of Slidell near the Interstate 10 twin span bridge and along Lake Pontchartrain. The company joined St. Tammany Parish officials this week to announce the price tag has increased from $250 million to $325 million as the development proposal grows.neworleanscitybusiness.com