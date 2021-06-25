Michael Myers Is Back In Halloween Kills In A Brutal Trailer
One of our favorite horror icons is ready to make his return to the big screen this fall. We are talking about none other than the evil and homicidal Michael Myers in Halloween Kills. Back in 2018, Halloween became the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise. It earned over $250 million worldwide. This is significant because it set the record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.lrmonline.com