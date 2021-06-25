Cancel
Public Safety

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for murder of George Floyd

By CNN
abc57.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year, was sentenced Friday to 22 and half years in prison. Chauvin, in a light gray suit and tie and white shirt, spoke briefly before the sentence was imposed, offering his "condolences to the Floyd family."

