Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montclair, NJ

Two of Montclair’s three pools open, and that’s it for now

By Editorial Independence Policy
Posted by 
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two of Montclair’s three pools opened for a seven-day-a-week schedule Friday, June 25, but a third remains closed until further notice. “The decision to not open Essex Pool was made after careful consideration,” Montclair Communications Director Katya Wowk said in an email to Montclair Local. Mountainside Pool first opened for...

www.montclairlocal.news
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
258
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Montclair, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Chemicals#All Summer Long#Montclair Communications#Nishuane Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Free pool memberships for seniors facing financial hardships

Free Montclair pool passes are available for seniors who would struggle to pay the normal costs. With the support of donations from community members Deb Ellis, Hal Strelnick and others, Councilman Peter Yacobellis is coordinating what he’s calling the Montclair Pools Senior Hardship Program. As of Thursday, three seniors were already set to receive passes, and Yacobellis expected he could accommodate about 15 more.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Health Director Sue Portuese bids goodbye to Montclair

Wrapping up 36 years of public service to the township, Montclair health officer Susan B. Portuese last week continued handling never-ceasing tasks that go with overseeing a vital department. Her colleagues, acting health officer Keith Costello and director of nursing Peggy Brodowski, noted that Portuese was toiling in her office...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

A long road to reopening Bellevue library, and then a celebration

Over the last several months, the debate over funding Montclair’s public library had at times been contentious — with one key supporter criticizing officials for a “slap in the face” when they rolled out a proposed budget. The process ultimately left the library about $400,000 short of its prepandemic funding, with several services still cut back.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Need an air conditioner? Montclair residents step up with donations

Volunteers and community members have been distributing donated air conditioners to Montclair residents to help get through the summer’s ongoing heat waves. So far, the count is up to 29 units — 22 through Montclair Mutual Aid, and seven coordinated by Councilman Peter Yacobellis, after residents reached out offering donations — Jonathan Marshall, a volunteer with Montclair Mutual Aid said by email Tuesday.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair water bill increase to start in July

Montclair residents will see a new quarterly charge on their water bills beginning in July, increasing water costs by between $25 and $62.25 a quarter for most households. The new charges have been put in place to address the township’s aging water infrastructure and to continue to maintain water purity standards to be in compliance with New Jersey Water Quality Accountability Act of 2017, the township said in a notice to residents Tuesday.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair’s special education students shouldn’t be overlooked (Letter)

It was very troubling to read of the recent end-of-the-school-year ceremony at Northeast School. Sadly, special education students did not receive graduation certificates with other fifth-graders moving on to middle school in September. I can only imagine how hurtful it must have been for young children to be overlooked on their big moving-up day with family members in the audience.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Campaign to move Montclair’s elections to the fall crosses key hurdle

The group hoping to shift Montclair’s municipal elections to the fall has collected enough signatures to force a ballot referendum on the matter, organizers say. A committee of five petitioners and advocacy group Vote Montclair plan to present the Montclair Township Clerk with the signatures Tuesday. If the clerk certifies their petition, voters will be asked in the November general election whether Montclair should continue holding its municipal elections in the spring, or move them to the fall, when most other elections are held.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair, we must do more to protect transgender community (Town Square)

An open letter to the Montclair mayor and Township Council:. The Trans Affirming Alliance, which provides services to the trans and non-binary community, is thankful Montclair’s mayor and Township Council passed Ordinance O-21-15, “Ordinance Concerning Unisex Restrooms,” which establishes that most single-occupancy restrooms in the township must be gender-neutral. We applaud the efforts Council member Peter Yacobellis has undertaken in championing for the trans and non-binary community — an often-marginalized segment of our community.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

I’m worried kids will mimic trusted adults using pot (Letter)

Children as young as 5 or 6 years old are very observant, inquisitive and can ask questions. The scenario I’m about to portray is made up, however could happen in real life. Mom and Dad are either smoking or growing marijuana in their cellar for their own recreational or medicinal use. Their children grow up seeing this. When a child enters school, they are taught by their teachers at a young age that drugs are bad, and continue drug education into junior high school, being told about the evil of drugs. When these children start asking Mom and Dad about their use of marijuana they are told drugs are bad. but marijuana is a good drug. and helps mommy and daddy to relax. As these children enter high school and observe their peers smoking marijuana, they think to themselves: If Mom and Dad smoke and grow marijuana it can’t be that harmful. So they begin smoking marijuana.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

How ‘PEEPs’ helps Montclair’s booming population of immigrant students

When Isabel Kaul, an 18-year-old rising senior at Montclair High School, moved to Montclair from Colombia two and a half years ago, she didn’t know English at all. Kaul, speaking in her native language of Spanish to Montclair Local, said she had difficulty finding resources that could help her, as an English learner. She didn’t know where to go for guidance about which classes to take, or what systems and resources she needed to use as a student.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Trumpets sold to historic redeveloper

After two years on the market, Trumpets Jazz Club has sold. Hanini Group of Newark bought the former club and residential building at 6 Depot Square in April for $1.2 million. The developers plan to create a restaurant with outdoor dining and a separate cafe area, convert two apartments on the property to four, and bring back historical features such as decorative cornices and brickwork on the building, which was built in 1880.

Comments / 0

Community Policy