In case you hadn’t noticed, every year the Eiden’s Christmas letter gets later and later, until this year, it’s an epistle for Christmas in July. Lucky you. And if you give it a couple more years, it’s going to be all the way around to an actual Christmas letter at Christmas. You’ll hardly be able to stand the thrill. I used to write at Christmas like a sane person, but then I realized the town wouldn’t burn down if I waited until after the busy holiday. This is between the busy holidays.