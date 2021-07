Black Widow is finally hitting theaters and Disney+, and with the arrival of the long-awaited film, the MCU will expand once again with new characters and backstories. That includes the introduction of David Harbour's Red Guardian, but it also will set the foundation for a powerful superteam known as the Winter Guard. In the comics, the Winter Guard are Russia's answer to the Avengers, and the two teams have locked up on occasion when the Avengers end up in the Guard's territory. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Harbour says he would love to get the Winter Guard in the MCU and see the Avengers through that prism.