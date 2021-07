Jace chats with legendary comic illustrator & instructor Bart Sears. From the early days of Brutes & Babes in Wizard magazine to Bart’s most recent project on Zoop. The campaign is for a unique artbook focusing on Headshots and Bart shares his thoughts on why he likes drawing heads so much. The guys also talk about the unique challenges of drawing heads & how Bart keeps things fresh especially for characters that might not have a distinctive feature. The other aspect of the campaign that is discussed is the interactivity Bart is bringing to the project by letting he fans vote on which head shots to include and then offering those headshots as one of a kind tier rewards. There is mention of Bart’s Heavy Metal strip that he works on with his wife as well. Lot of fun art talk in this one so talk a listen.