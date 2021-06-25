Caffeine for performance: which type works best?
It is well known that caffeine boosts performance, and many runners can be found on race-day morning knocking back espresso shots or dutifully sipping on their morning cuppa Joe before heading to the start line. Coffee is certainly the most popular pre-race pick-me-up, but many runners choose to forgo the liquid and take a caffeine pill instead. Recent research suggests, however, that runners who are looking for the biggest boost in performance should use caffeine gum or strips instead.runningmagazine.ca