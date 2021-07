Coming fresh off the heels of one of the most unprecedented years in modern history, 2021 has been another jam-packed, wild time… especially for all things music. With the world slowly opening up again as more and more folks get the COVID vaccine, the entertainment industry is getting back in full-swing. Artists can tour again, crews can shoot music videos again, musicians can play live in studios again… and the excitement is starting to show. Left and right, new records—as well as ones that got postponed due to 2020 logistics—are dropping, bringing new sounds, styles and trends with them.