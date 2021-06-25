Cancel
High Point, NC

The Weekender: June 24-30

By Michaela Ratliff
triad-city-beat.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was the 29th anniversary of the 1992 NBA Draft in which Louisiana State University senior Shaquille O’Neal was the first pick by Orlando Magic. The pick catapulted O’Neal’s 19-year long career with the NBA, going on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Shaq is a 4-time NBA Champion, winning three rings with the Lakers and one with the Heat. According to NBA.com, Shaq ranks number 8 of all-time leaders with 28596 overall points scored, 2732 blocks and 3026 assists during the regular season. Shaq is also a 12-time NBA Player of the Month. Despite all that, Shaq still can’t make a free throw.

triad-city-beat.com
