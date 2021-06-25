The Weekender: June 24-30

Yesterday was the 29th anniversary of the 1992 NBA Draft in which Louisiana State University senior Shaquille O’Neal was the first pick by Orlando Magic. The pick catapulted O’Neal’s 19-year long career with the NBA, going on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Shaq is a 4-time NBA Champion, winning three rings with the Lakers and one with the Heat. According to NBA.com, Shaq ranks number 8 of all-time leaders with 28596 overall points scored, 2732 blocks and 3026 assists during the regular season. Shaq is also a 12-time NBA Player of the Month. Despite all that, Shaq still can’t make a free throw.